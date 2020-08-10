Manhunt unfolds in Gonzales Monday

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales Monday morning (Aug. 10) has ended with the suspect in custody.
The man ran from Ascension Parish deputies as they tried to serve him with a warrant within Gonzales city limits, investigators told WAFB.
At one point, he allegedly broke into a home to hide.
He was later spotted in some woods behind Tiger Audio on Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Officers with the Gonzales Police Department and deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) were searching a wooded area behind the business around 11 a.m. Monday.
The man was taken into custody a short time later.
APSO spokesperson, Allison Hudson, says deputies were initially trying to serve the man with a warrant for possession of stolen things.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
