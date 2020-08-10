Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing his cousin

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing a murder charge after reportedly shooting and killing his cousin, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Officials say Carl Pitts Jr., 43, is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Damona Moore, 38, on Driftwood Lane on Monday, Aug. 10.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office say witness interviews led to the arrest.
While being interviewed, Pitts reportedly confessed to the shooting and killing of Moore. His motive, however, remains unclear.
Pitts is in custody at the St. Helena Parish Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
