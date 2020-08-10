First day of class for EBR students, virtual learning begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The school year is starting off virtually for students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Students’ first day of school, learning from home is August 10.
During a virtual news conference several weeks ago, Superintendent Leslie Brown announced the school system would delay face-to-face learning through Labor Day.
The school system says the change was made, “In response to additional stakeholder feedback and continually rising local and state rates of COVID-19.”
School system leaders issued electronic devices for learning to students last month.
“For students with connectivity concerns and/or to complement the virtual learning experience, paper instructional materials will be distributed by their school of record as needed. Grades and attendance will be accounted for daily under all learning models. Virtual learning will continue to be offered throughout the school year for any child in need of or desiring remote instruction.”
Parents in need of help are encouraged to contact the chid’s school directly.
It’s unclear right now when the hybrid learning model will begin.
The school system’s 2020-2021 Reopening Blueprint states that, “The district stands committed to gradually returning to face-to-face learning for students, prioritizing those in the early grades first, as the city and state continue to monitor the public health crisis and navigate the phased reopening.”
