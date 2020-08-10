FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid August pattern continues through week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was plenty hot, plenty humid, and there were a few afternoon t-showers Monday, meaning it must be August.
It has been a run of blisteringly hot days with Baton Rouge’s metro airport hitting 96° each afternoon from Friday through Sunday, and reaching 95° Monday afternoon, making for one of the warmest stretches of the summer thus far. Plus, unlike a good bit of last week, summertime humidity is back in full force, helping drive the heat index above 100°.
Tuesday morning opens with clear skies, but a muggy start, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the WAFB viewing area. The area stays dry through the morning, but a quick warm-up could have many WAFB neighborhoods at 90° or more by the lunch hour. The Storm Team is still expecting mid 90s for many neighborhoods Tuesday, even with a forecast that includes a 30% to 40% chance of rain during the afternoon. Those t-showers should provide some areas with a break in the late afternoon heat though.
The First Alert forecast increases the regional rain coverage to 50% Wednesday and then to 60% Thursday and Friday. The higher rain chances and accompanying increased cloud cover should keep afternoon highs in the low 90s for the second half of the work week.
The extended outlook into the weekend calls for low 90s both days, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers both days as well. That’s the long range outlook into next week too, but that’s fairly typical for August.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring Invest 95L in the central tropical Atlantic. Development chances are set at 60% as of Monday afternoon, with the NHC noting that a tropical depression (TD #11) could form in the next couple of days.
Lastly, the Storm Team wants to remind you about the Perseid meteor shower. Viewing will certainly be possible Monday night, but the peak activity is set for late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Skies are expected to be clear for much of the overnight and the moon will not rise either night until well past midnight. Viewing should be good in areas with limited amounts of artificial lighting, but NASA experts recommend you allow up to 30 to 40 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust in the dark. Lying back on the ground or in a lawn chair should provide the best viewing opportunity. Just don’t forget the bug spray!
