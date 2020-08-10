FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid August pattern continues through week

Lastly, the Storm Team wants to remind you about the Perseid meteor shower. Viewing will certainly be possible Monday night, but the peak activity is set for late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Skies are expected to be clear for much of the overnight and the moon will not rise either night until well past midnight. Viewing should be good in areas with limited amounts of artificial lighting, but NASA experts recommend you allow up to 30 to 40 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust in the dark. Lying back on the ground or in a lawn chair should provide the best viewing opportunity. Just don’t forget the bug spray!