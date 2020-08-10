FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot again today, better rain chances ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ridge of high pressure centered to our west, but extending east over much of the northern Gulf Coast will continue to produce plenty of heat over the next couple of days.
Sunday’s high of 96° in Baton Rouge tied for our second hottest day of the summer, only surpassed by a high of 97° on July 11.
Today’s highs will again reach the mid 90°s for many of us and if anything, rains will be a bit less numerous than what we saw on Sunday.
The heat index will also be an issue today and could peak near 105° this afternoon, or what is considered the ‘danger’ category.
It looks like more of the same into Tuesday, with highs again reaching the mid 90°s and rain chances running about 30%.
Rain chances will climb for the second half of the week as the ridge of high pressure weakens and shifts westward.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected from Wednesday through Friday, but as of right now, most of our guidance points toward manageable rain amounts of an inch or so through the weekend. Obviously, locally higher totals will be possible in any heavier storms.
In the tropics, we’re monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that is located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center places development odds at 60% over the next 5 days. It’s worth noting that while the system has a pretty decent chance of developing, there are some indications it may encounter more hostile conditions as it approaches the Lesser Antilles by late in the week.
