FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great back to school weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The August heat and humidity returned over the weekend, as did a bit more activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Starting out on this back to school Monday for many, it’s on the steamy side but at least it’s dry for your out-the-door.
Today, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, isolated showers/storms mainly during the afternoon hours – a high returning to the mid 90°s with a heat index potentially as high as 105°.
Overnight, mostly clear and muggy – a low of 76°.
Tomorrow, we’ll bump up the rain coverage to 30%. Still hot and humid, expect a triple digit feels like temperature and a high of 94°.
