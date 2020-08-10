CareSouth hosting produce giveaways in Baton Rouge area Aug. 11-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CareSouth Medical and Dental will be hosting drive-thru produce giveaways at its clinics in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Plaquemine, and Donaldsonville Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.
The company is hosting the giveaways as part of its National Health Center Week celebration. National Health Center Week is an effort to raise awareness about the important role that Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) play in the community, according to organizers.
“National Health Center Week is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work of our staff and medical professionals who are helping to make health care accessible to everyone especially those who are underserved,” said CEO Matthew Valliere. “We’re proud of the work that we do and we want to showcase the impact CareSouth has in serving our communities.”
Organizers say each event is free and open to the public. Fruit and vegetables will be distributed to those who show up on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Produce Giveaway Event Schedule:
Tuesday, Aug. 11 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
CareSouth Zachary, 4852 Highway 19, Suite A
Wednesday, Aug. 12 9 a.m. to noon
CareSouth Donaldsonville, 904 Catalpa St.
Thursday, Aug. 13 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CareSouth Plaquemine, 59340 River West Dr.
Friday, Aug. 14 9 a.m. to noon
CareSouth Baton Rouge 3140 Florida St.
For more information, call (225) 650-2000.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.