69-year-old woman killed in head-on collision

ST. HELENA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA 38 west of LA 43 in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman.
According to LSP the crash occurred on Saturday, August 8 around 12:30 p.m. Joann Daily, 69, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of LA 38 in a Nissan Versa.
During that time in the eastbound a Buick Envision crested a hill on LA 38 and impacted the Nissan Versa head-on.
Officials state that Daily was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s office.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. A blood sample was collected from both drivers as part of the investigation.
