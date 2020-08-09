Vacant North Street building collapses in Baton Rouge

A vacant building on North Street collapsed Sunday, Aug. 9. (Source: Courtesy of BRFD)
August 9, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The front half of a vacant building on North Street collapsed Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the collapsed building at 3457 North St. around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the collapse has not been determined.

The building’s owner said the building had been vacant since the coronavirus pandemic. As a precaution, a search dog was at the scene but did not find anyone inside of the building.

The rest of the building was torn down while the fire department remained on the scene.

