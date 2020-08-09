Sunday, August 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

NOTE: The Louisiana Department of Health announced Saturday, July 18 that it will only provide new numbers six days per week. The agency will no longer provide updates on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 131,399 positive cases - increase of 2,710 cases
- 4,145 deaths - 56 new deaths
- 1,383 patients in the hospital - decrease of 23 patients
- 210 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered - no change
- 98% of these cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 20% of these cases reported today are of individuals 18-29 years old.
- 18% of these cases reported today are of individuals 30-39 years old.
- 12% of these cases reported today are among children 18 years old and younger.
Since Friday, 35,569 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,540,571.
