Parents get creative helping children set up spaces for virtual learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Malaya Crawford,11, just started the sixth grade at Central Middle School. She says she is ready to take on this new and different school year.
“The last time I did virtual I sat in my bed and I was really distracted to be honest, but now that I this [learning space]. I can just easily work, and I don’t have to worry about distractions,” said Crawford.
With help from mom, Crawford set up a space in her bedroom to help make the transition into virtual learning a bit easier.
“We have two other babies, so we wanted to create this as a safe space for her, quiet, no distraction, just a place in the house where she could come here and do her work,” said Marquita Young, Crawford’s mother.
Young says her daughter has access to all the tools she would have if she was at school. Young says she is hoping parents will not be fearful of helping their kids adapt to virtual learning.
“I just want parents to know that you don’t have to have a big house or an office space, you can create a room inside of a room just for the student,” said Young.
Crawford also has a message for her peers starting virtual learning this week.
“It’s okay to be nervous, but just know that you have to stay strong. And you have to pay attention because you can be very successful. All you have to do is focus,” said Crawford.
School leaders recommend students have designated study space in the home away from high traffic areas and where pets play.
