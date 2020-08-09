One person killed, several injured in shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, August 8 around 7:30 p.m.
According to TPSO multiple gunmen opened fire into a large crowd during a trail ride event. One person was fatally shot and several were wounded.
Officials state that the shooting occurred on Vernon Town Road in Roseland. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPSO.
To submit anonymous information about a crime to local law enforcement, you may do so online through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa or by calling 1-800-554-5245.
You can also download the “P3 Tips” app to submit and track the status of tips on your smartphone.
