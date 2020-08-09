Matthew Langlois commits to Kansas State

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Point Coupee’s Matthew Langlois has committed to Kansas State.
Langlois sent out the tweet on Sunday, August 9, to announce his commitment.
The do-it-all running back and athlete for the Hornets has been a pillar of the team’s success the last couple of years, leading them to an appearance in the Division IV state title game against Ouachita Christian in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last season.
He was also a Sportsline Player of the Week in 2019 for his semifinal game performance against Southern Lab.
The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 53 athlete in the nation and is ranked No. 21 in Louisiana.
Langlois chose the Wildcats over Mississippi State, Colorado, NC State, and Northwestern.
