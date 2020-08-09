FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer pattern next few days

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 9
By Jeff Morrow | August 9, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 7:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will trend to have a fairly typical summer time pattern. Expect hot and muggy conditions with pop-up showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours each day today through Wednesday. 

Don’t cancel any outdoor plans today as rain coverage will stay in the scattered category. It will remain plenty hot with highs reaching the mid 90°s before clouds and passing showers increase. Feels like temperatures will peak around 103-106° this afternoon. 

High pressure may move a bit closer to the local area Monday. This will likely inhibit rain chances some and bring slightly higher temperatures. 

A wetter weather pattern will begin to take shape towards the end of the week. Rain chances will fall in the likely category Thursday and Friday, but neither day will be a total wash out. Just be sure to pack the rain gear for the upcoming work/school week. 

The positive side to higher rain chances will be below normal high temperatures to close out the week.  Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days look manageable with totals averaging between 1-2″. By next weekend rain chances will fall back into a more typical summer pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. 

Temperatures will increase some but not too much. 

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic continues to remain unorganized as it continues to move into only a slightly conducive environment. Right now low chance for future tropical development have been given by the National Hurricane Center.

