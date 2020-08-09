FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry and hot for back to school Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As even more school districts head back to class Monday, the weather will be hot and muggy.
High pressure will slide closer to the area keeping things mainly dry. So for the first half of the school week, you’ll probably be able to get by without needing to pack the rain gear.
Make sure the kids stay hydrated and are dressed accordingly for the heat. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with feels like temperatures peaking around 103 to 107 degrees.
Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday before moving into the likely category Thursday and Friday. Neither day will be a wash out, but be ready for numerous showers and t-storms and a potential for some heavy rain.
Rain amounts Wednesday through Friday could reach 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Those totals are manageable so flood concerns remain very low.
Into next weekend, we transition back towards a more normal summer time pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions with pop-up mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic continues to show signs of development. Right now the National Hurricane Center is listing medium chances for possible tropical development in the coming days. This system is way out in the Atlantic so there is plenty of time to watch.
