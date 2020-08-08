33-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal crash

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on LA Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish that claimed the life of a 33-year-old.
According to LSP, the fatal crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 and involved two vehicles.
Officials state that Lawrence Furlow, 53, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy. 74 in a Chevrolet Tahoe and at the same time Jarrod Miller, 33, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy. 74 on a Honda CBR motorcycle.
For reasons still under investigation, Furlow failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Honda. Resulting in the CBR striking the Tahoe head-on.
LSP states that Miller was wearing a DOT approved helmet however, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Miller for analysis.
Furlow was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Impairment on the part of Furlow is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
