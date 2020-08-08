76ers: Former LSU star Ben Simmons to have knee surgery outside NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU forward and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is leaving the NBA bubble to have surgery on his left knee, the 76ers announced Saturday, via ESPN.
The team added surgery’s aim is to remove a loose body from Simmons’ left knee after he suffered a partially dislocated kneecap against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, August 5. He sat out Friday’s game against the Magic.
The 76ers have not ruled out a return by Simmons, but they will likely have to move forward without their young All-Star, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
CBSSports.com reported Simmons was sidelined with nerve impingement in his lower back before the shutdown and at the time, it wasn’t clear when he was going to be able to return during the season but the league’s four-plus month hiatus provided him with ample time to recover.
For the season, Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.
He was selected No. 1 overall by the 76ers out of LSU in the 2016 NBA Draft.
