Pelicans top Wizards for much-needed win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - The Pelicans were able to bounce back from a poor defensive performance against the Kings and get a much-needed victory over the Wizards on Friday, August 7.
New Orleans (30-39) came away with the 118-107 win against Washington (24-45).
Jrue Holiday led the way with 28 points and six assists. Brandon Ingram added 17 points and five assists. JJ Redick chipped in 15 points. Derrick Favors had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Zion Williamson did not play.
Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 23 points. Thomas Bryant added 22 points.
The Pelicans are 2.5 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies (33-37) and 1.5 games behind ninth-place Portland (32-38) with three games left to play. To force a play-in, a team must be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team.
New Orleans will next face San Antonio (30-38) on Sunday.
