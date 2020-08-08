More giveaways around Baton Rouge after unemployment benefits expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government benefits have expired, and families around the nation are still struggling to provide. The capitol city is stepping up in order to help families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
It takes one step at a time to move forward, but to also help others. Multiple institutions in the Baton Rouge area are taking the initiative to do more and give back.
“It’s all about giving back. It’s always about making a difference, it’s all about giving back to our community and making everyone happy,” says Mark Walker who is the coordinator for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Mobile Drive.
At Cortana Mall, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributed food packages once again to families who are still struggling during the pandemic. The organization partnered with the mayor’s office for extra volunteers to feed 1,500 families.
“As you all know many families are challenged economically, financially, some are furloughed, some are laid off and some have lost their jobs,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “So, it’s wonderful that the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been conducting distributions throughout our parish.”
A similar distribution took place at Southern University, with Care South and Southern’s Athletic Department supplying the community with back to school supplies for the new school year along with free COVID-19 testing. They also had a raffle for a Walmart gift card and computer tablets.
“Giving back is a must, especially in health care right now with this pandemic. So, we want to do our part in giving back being able to provide a good service which is COVID-19 testing as well as the back to school. Parents are having a hard time right now, so we just want to be a gift to those parents and contribute to something they may need at this time,” says Matthew Valliere who is the CEO of Care south Medical and Dental.
Thinking of others and being there for one another is something volunteers say we should all do during this time. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank plans to have more food distributions this coming fall, you can go to their website to see the next available food giveaway at https://brfoodbank.org/.
