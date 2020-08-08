FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wetter weather pattern on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve been delaying any yard work, you may want to take care of it in the coming days. A wetter weather pattern will be occurring across the Gulf South as we move deeper into the work week.
Sunday will not be a wash out, but you will have to dodge scattered showers and t-storms especially during the mid to late afternoon across the metro area. One or two strong storms will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated.
A similar weather pattern will remain in place through Wednesday. This type of weather pattern is pretty typical for early to mid August. Afternoon highs each day will reach or come close to the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will peak between 101-107 each afternoon. Take the heat seriously, especially if you work outdoors for extended periods of time.
By Thursday, a trough will be diving south and enhancing rain chances locally. This will bring not only higher rain chances, but a chance for afternoon temperatures to dip a few degrees below normal.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible Thursday through the following weekend. This amount of rain should be manageable so we do not anticipate any flood concerns at this time. It also doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue.
The start of the following week will be highlighted by a pretty typical summer pattern with hot and humid conditions and pop-up mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.
The tropics are pretty quiet at the moment. The National Hurricane Center is not tracking any imminent threats for at least the next 5 days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.