FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity and a few showers return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You are going to notice an increase in humidity over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90°s each day with feels like temperatures maxing out at 103° Saturday and 105° Sunday.
Make sure to take the heat seriously. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside if you have extended outdoor plans.
We’ll also notice an uptick in rain chances over the weekend, but Saturday will be drier than Sunday. Rain coverage will stay limited Saturday with mainly isolated afternoon thundershowers.
Sunday could see a few morning showers along the coast. By afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving inland and will stay around until just after sunset Sunday.
The heat might take a back seat to elevated rain chances as we move into the work week.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day Monday through Friday with a majority of rain activity occurring during the afternoon hours.
Afternoon temperatures look to stay a few degrees below normal all the way through the weekend into the following week.
The tropics are fairly quiet at the moment. We are tracking a couple of tropical waves out in the Central and Eastern Atlantic, but nothing imminent appears to be brewing at this point.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.