Cowboys sign LSU TE grad Jamal Pettigrew

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former LSU tight end Jamal Pettigrew has signed to play for the McNeese Cowboys, head coach Frank Wilson announced on Saturday.
Pettigrew, a 6-foo-7, 254-pounder from New Orleans, transfers to McNeese after graduating from LSU this past Friday in Sports Administration. He will be immediately eligible and will have at least one season to play for the Cowboys.
“We’re very excited to sign someone like Jamal who falls in line with the type of player we’re looking to get here at McNeese,” said Wilson. “He’s a guy we were recruiting in 2016 (while at LSU) so we’re very familiar with him. He’s another player that will help get us back to the top.”
Pettigrew appeared in all 15 games for the Tigers in last year’s magical National Championship run and has seen action in 28 career games. He missed the 2018 season due to an injury.
His size creates mismatches in the passing game and will be an asset to both the running and passing game.
He was a four-star prospect out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and was rated as the No. 188 national prospect by Scout, No. 219 by ESPN and No. 243 by 247Sports.com. In addition, he was ranked as the seventh-best tight end and the 13th best prospect in Louisiana. He earned a spot in the USA Today All-USA First Team for the state of Louisiana in 2015 and participated in the 2016 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl.
