BRPD makes arrest in double homicide on Linden St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department stated that on Friday, August 7, they arrested Dedric White, 26, in connection to a double homicide on Linden Street on July 15.
Investigators believe that White is connected to the deaths of Jermaine Jarvis, 37, and Cody Hypolite 27.
Officials state that White was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
