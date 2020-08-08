BRPD: Arrest made in double homicide on Linden Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department stated that on Friday, August 7, they arrested Dedric White, 26, in connection to a double homicide on Linden Street that happened on July 15.
Investigators believe that White is connected to the shooting deaths of Jermaine Jarvis, 37, and Cody Hypolite 27, and also injuring a 40-year-old female.
Officials state that White was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
On Wednesday, July 15, officials with the BRPD investigated a fatal shooting in the 3300 block of Linden Street.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
According to the BRPD, Cody Hypolite, 27, was found dead at the scene. Jermaine Jarvis, 37, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
A third victim, a 40-year-old woman, remains hospitalized.
