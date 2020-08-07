‘We ate Christmas dinner at the Circle K’ - LSU’s 1985 Liberty Bowl debacle

Perhaps no LSU team was as lethargic and disinterested to play in a postseason contest than the 1985 Tigers, whose very strong 9-1-1 regular season then led to a dud in the Liberty Bowl. Bill Arnsparger’s Tigers had a chance to finish in the top 10 of the national rankings with a victory but instead lost 21-7 to unranked Baylor in front of just 40,186 frigid fans in Memphis.