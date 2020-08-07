‘We ate Christmas dinner at the Circle K’ - LSU’s 1985 Liberty Bowl debacle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each year, when the college football bowl season rolls around, there’s typically one huge question when it comes to picking the winners - who’s motivated to be there and who’s not?
We, of course, aren’t talking about the old BCS Championship game or the new CFP system, but instead, the bowl contests that fall a little short of that prestige.
Perhaps no LSU team was as lethargic and disinterested to play in a postseason contest than the 1985 Tigers, whose very strong 9-1-1 regular season then led to a dud in the Liberty Bowl. Bill Arnsparger’s Tigers had a chance to finish in the top 10 of the national rankings with a victory but instead lost 21-7 to unranked Baylor in front of just 40,186 frigid fans in Memphis.
Former Tigers Verge Ausberry and Chris Carrier shared some humorous and not so humorous details about what led to the LSU debacle.
