Try these free back-to-school apps to help your kid stay on the right track with assignments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even in a more normal school year, it can be tough to keep your kids and their assignments organized. Here are a few free online resources and apps that may help keep your student on track.
An online tutor has never been so handy. HomeworkLA.org is a free service that partners with tutor.com to bring you live one-on-one chats with experienced school teachers from across the state. It covers over 60 subjects, like essay writing and revisions, and even ACT test prep.
This website cannot be accessed outside of the state, so it’s exclusive to students in Louisiana. Tutors are available online 7 days out of the week from 2 p.m. through midnight.
Privacy is also included in this service. All HomeworkLA tutoring sessions are completely anonymous.
Apps are also another great way to stay organized, especially if your child doesn’t like paper planners.
One app called BusyKid, available on both Apple and Android devices. Parents can download this free app to create a schedule for their child, like setting up chores and assignments that need to be done by the end of the day. Kids can also download the app to check off what they’ve completed.
Parents can even reward their kids with allowance money through the app. This is a tool that may teach your child scheduling discipline and money management.
Another scheduling app option is the myHomework app.
This one is also free, your child can schedule homework assignments and receive due date reminders. Plus, it syncs between a phone and a laptop, so it may make it harder for your student to ignore those important deadlines.
Of course, always keep an eye out for in-app purchases that may sneak up on you. Children may need to be monitored when using smart devices.
If you’re looking for other helpful free apps to download for the school year, see more on theLouisianaWeekend.com.
