Teen dead, another seriously injured in apparent armed robbery
A teenager was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery on La Annie Drive, according to BRPD. (Source: Karly Tinsley)
By Mykal Vincent | August 7, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that ended in one man dead and another with serious injuries.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in a parking lot on La Annie Drive around 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Detectives believe Alonge McClain, 19, of Prairieville, was shot multiple times during an armed robbery.

McClain died at the scene, police say.

Detectives say a second individual fled the scene with gunshot injuries. They were later located on Harvey Drive and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 (STOP).

