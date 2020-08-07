Teen dead, another seriously injured in apparent armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that ended in one man dead and another with serious injuries.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in a parking lot on La Annie Drive around 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Detectives believe Alonge McClain, 19, of Prairieville, was shot multiple times during an armed robbery.
McClain died at the scene, police say.
Detectives say a second individual fled the scene with gunshot injuries. They were later located on Harvey Drive and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 (STOP).
