SEC announces 2 new conference opponents for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Southeastern Conference (SEC) adopting a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, all members will add two additional conference games to their schedules.
The SEC announced on Friday, August 7, that LSU (15-0, 8-0 SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7 SEC) and host Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) for its additional two conference games for the 2020 football schedule.
2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
ALABAMA
- Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
- Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
- Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
- Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
- Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
- Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
- Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
- Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
- Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
- Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
- Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
- Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
- Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
- Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
- Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
- Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
- Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
- Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
- Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
- Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
- Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
- Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
- Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
- Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
- Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
- Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
- Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State
The full 2020 schedule is set to be released next week.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Fall camp is scheduled to start on August 17. The SEC announced the first date for play will be September 26.
