SEC announces 2 new conference opponents for 2020 season

LSU football adds Missouri and Vanderbilt to 2020 schedule
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne | August 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 5:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Southeastern Conference (SEC) adopting a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, all members will add two additional conference games to their schedules.

The SEC announced on Friday, August 7, that LSU (15-0, 8-0 SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7 SEC) and host Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) for its additional two conference games for the 2020 football schedule.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
  • Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
  • Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
  • Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

  • Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
  • Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
  • Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
  • Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

  • Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
  • Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
  • Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
  • Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
  • Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
  • Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
  • Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
  • Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

  • Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
  • Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

The full 2020 schedule is set to be released next week.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

Fall camp is scheduled to start on August 17. The SEC announced the first date for play will be September 26.

