Livingston Parish Schools welcome back students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the first day of in-class instruction for some students in Livingston Parish.
According to plans outlined by the school system, “Pre-K-2nd grade students, along with students will significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, and students attending the ELEC Center will report to class for face-to-face instruction, 5 days per week.”
Students entering 3rd-12th grade will participate in a hybrid model. Those students will be given a schedule with a mix of face-to-face instruction and distance learning. Classes will be held either Monday/Wednesday, and every other Friday or Tuesday/Thursday, and every other Friday.
Anyone that enters a school building is required to wear a face covering.
