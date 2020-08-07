LISTEN: SU’s Human Jukebox featured on 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne new single ‘Money Maker’

The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show
By Mykal Vincent | August 7, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 11:07 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world-famous marching band from Southern University is trumpeting its way to the music charts.

The Human Jukebox is featured on “Money Maker,” the new single from rapper 2 Chainz and New Orleans native Lil Wayne.

“Shout ALL the HBCU’s!” 2 Chainz tweeted.

The track was initially teased and premiered by 2 Chainz during his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross.

Listen to the track below. Warning; some of the lyrics are explicit.

