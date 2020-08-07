LHSAA sends revised fall sports guidelines to coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Sports Athletic Association (LHSAA) sent a memo on Friday, August 7, to coaches outlining revised guidelines for fall sports pertaining to COVID-19.
Officials said the new guidelines are effective immediately for football, cross country, volleyball, and swimming.
The guidelines cover masks, social distancing, sanitizing, roster sizes, and more.
“The LHSAA acknowledges that no plan can guarantee that an individual will not contract COVID-19,” the memo read. “The recommendations in this plan are designed to mitigate the spread of the virus. The LHSAA fully intends to support its member schools and the student-athletes who desire to compete in interscholastic athletics and will continue to assess all areas as more information becomes available. These are minimal guidelines that are subject to modification.”
RELATED STORIES:
CLICK HERE to read the entire memo
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.