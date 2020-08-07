Friday, August 7: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, August 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 128,746 positive cases - increase of 1,601 cases
- 4,089 deaths - 61 new deaths
- 1,406 patients in the hospital - decrease of 51 patients
- 207 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 31, 2020 and August 7, 2020.
90% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 30% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Thursday, 20,030 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,505,002.
