FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers, more humidity expected this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a hot week, no doubt, but it has also been mostly dry across the WAFB area.
In addition, the humidity has been running below-average just about all week long. Frankly, there’s just not much you could complain about given the first week of August.
Sadly, we say “Goodbye!” to both the rain-free run of days and the dry air over the weekend. The First Alert Forecast calls for a few t-showers for Saturday afternoon followed by scattered afternoon showers and a few t-storms for Sunday.
But what may be even more noticeable will be the return of Gulf humidity that makes our hot afternoons downright oppressive.
A diffuse, meandering front has lingered over the coastal parishes for most of the week, keeping the majority of WAFB communities on the north side of that surface boundary: the continental side, the side with drier air.
That front heads north overnight and through Saturday. Once the front moves north of the WAFB area, our prolonged run of northerly winds comes to an end, replaced by the more typical inflow off the Gulf. And there is the source of our summer season humidity.
At the same time, an upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over Texas will expand eastward over the Bayou State. While that ridge will limit the development of widespread showers over the weekend, it won’t shut-off the rain valve. However, that ridge will help keep area temperatures at or above normal, with highs for both Saturday and Sunday expected to reach the low to mid 90s.
And so, here’s the weekend forecast in a nutshell:
- Dry morning starts for both days in the mid 70s
- Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s that feel like 100 or more in the shade
- 20% to a 30% chance for afternoon showers on Saturday, with those numbers running 30% to 40% for Sunday
The low-end rain chances over the weekend come with low-end rain totals in the forecast, as most WAFB communities can expect less than a fourth of an inch of rain over the two days.
Rain chances get a little higher as we head into the coming work week, yet even there, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect an inch or less from Monday through Friday.
In the tropics, there are a handful of tropical waves in the easterly flow but none are currently showing significant signs of development. The National Hurricane Center has flagged a wave in the open Atlantic with a 10% chance for tropical development in the next two to five days, but that system offers no threat to land in the near-term.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.