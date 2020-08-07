FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All in all, not a bad forecast for early August. Even this morning, it feels pretty good, temperatures actually in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s!
Ahead today (just like yesterday), very little action on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, less than 10% coverage of a spotty shower or two. Definitely hot and a tad more humid as our high today tops out at 94°.
Overnight, mostly clear and still generally mild – a low in the mid 70°.
Tomorrow and again Sunday, a few more of us will need umbrellas – but only a few – a 20% to 30% coverage of showers/storms, increasing humidity, and a higher heat index, with afternoon temperatures both days in the low/mid 90°!
