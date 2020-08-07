Doctor at OLOL has strong words for those who continue to refuse to wear face mask

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head doctor at Our Lady of the Lake has some strong words for those who refuse to wear a face mask despite repeated requests from government officials and health experts to do so.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker sat down with Dr. Catherine O’Neal, who says she’s tired and her staff is stretched thin. She says all that could change though, if people would just mask up.
Watch the full story tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.