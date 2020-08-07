Former LSU RB Derrius Guice released from Washington following arrest on domestic violence charges

WASHINGTON DC (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been released from the Washington Football Team after his arrest on domestic violence charges, the team reported Friday, August, 7.
A report by the Washington Post stated the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony.
It added the other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.
The team posted a statement via Twitter that Guice has been released from the team.
Guice, 23, from Baton Rouge, was a second round selection by Washington in the 2018 NFL draft after playing in the backfield for the Tigers for 2015-2017. He played his prep football at Catholic High.
