Former LSU RB Derrius Guice released from Washington following arrest on domestic violence charges

By Josh Auzenne | August 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 6:27 PM

WASHINGTON DC (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been released from the Washington Football Team after his arrest on domestic violence charges, the team reported Friday, August, 7.

A report by the Washington Post stated the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony.

It added the other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

The team posted a statement via Twitter that Guice has been released from the team.

Guice, 23, from Baton Rouge, was a second round selection by Washington in the 2018 NFL draft after playing in the backfield for the Tigers for 2015-2017. He played his prep football at Catholic High.

