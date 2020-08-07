Cox donates 135,000 face masks to OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health System received a generous donation on Friday, August 7 from Cox Communications.
Cox donated 135,000 face mask to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System to support their Coronavirus efforts.
This donation is in addition to the more than 100,000 face mask that was given to Oschner Health System last week.
The face mask given were part of Cox’s ongoing commitment to helping the communities we serve.
To date, Cox has worked closely with community leaders to help the community where it matters most. Some highlights include:
· Providing meals for front-line medical workers
· Providing technology and chromebooks for students across Louisiana
· Providing emergency grants for non-profit organizations to continue operations · Connecting more than 36,000 students to affordable, low-cost wifi through Connect2Compete.
“I can’t thank our medical workers enough for their heroic work during this unprecedented time,” said Anthony Pope, Senior Vice President and Region Manager for Cox’s Southeast Region. “The 235,000 masks are part of our effort to support healthcare heroes for all the work they’re doing, daily, on the front lines of this unprecedented health crisis.”
The company is also donating more than $2.2 million of masks across 12 hospitals in the markets Cox serves.
“With Coronavirus cases rising in many parts of the nation, we deeply appreciate the selfless efforts and sacrifices that our hospital partners and their staff are making to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Leigh King, Cox Business Louisiana vice president. “The face mask donation is part of our ongoing efforts to support healthcare heroes and their communities during the pandemic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.