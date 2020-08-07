BRPD says it’s cracking down on large gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says it’s cracking down on large gatherings that have been happening in Baton Rouge lately, especially near the River Center in downtown and on Plank Road.
Eight people were shot, one of which died, at such a large gathering at a gas station on Plank Road back in early July. It’s just this sort of thing that BRPD is looking to prevent.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé has the whole story tonight on 9News at 10.
