BRG, United Cajun Navy partner to give boxes of food to employees working on front lines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a little surprise Friday morning (Aug. 7).
The BRG Foundation partnered with the United Cajun Navy to give employees a free 18-pound box of healthy fruits and veggies. Hospital officials say they distributed 40,000 lbs of food.
Employees from the both BRG campuses picked up their boxes Aug. 5 and 6. They were all also given a free gallon of milk.
