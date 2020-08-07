BRG, United Cajun Navy partner to give boxes of food to employees working on front lines

The Baton Rouge General Foundation and the United Cajun Navy partnered up to give front line employees free boxes of fruits and veggies. (Source: BRG)
By Rachael Thomas | August 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 1:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a little surprise Friday morning (Aug. 7).

The BRG Foundation partnered with the United Cajun Navy to give employees a free 18-pound box of healthy fruits and veggies. Hospital officials say they distributed 40,000 lbs of food.

Employees from the both BRG campuses picked up their boxes Aug. 5 and 6. They were all also given a free gallon of milk.

