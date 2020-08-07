BR Ballet Theatre’s annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker, canceled due to ongoing pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre (BRBT) will not be performing its annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou.
The cancellation comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Louisiana and around the country.
BRBT officials say with more than 100 cast members and thousands of audience members who typically attend, they just could not see a way to safely put on the performance.
“Of course we are so sad to not be able to bring our favorite production of the year to the stage this season, but we are especially concerned for our dancers and loyal fans,” said Molly Buchmann, BRBT’s co-artistic director. “We are a creative and a resilient group, so we are putting our heads together to plan some very special events that would not be possible in a full Nutcracker year.”
Some of those special events include a Zoom series in November that will encourage young people to learn choreography and dancing with BRBT members. More information on this Nutcracker Sweets series will be available in the future.
“While this year will be an economic challenge, we hope that our community will choose to support us through this difficult time and join us in 2021 when our Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou returns to the beautifully renovated Rivercenter Theatre,” Buchmann said. “That will be a great day!”
