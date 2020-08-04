19 Zachary teachers quarantined due to COVID-19; delay to school year being considered

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen teachers in the Zachary Community School District are currently quarantined due to COVID-19, the school system confirmed Thursday, Aug. 6.
Of those 19, seven of the teachers have either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.
The other 12 teachers are currently under quarantine after having had close contact with someone who has the virus, Zachary School Superintendent Scott Devillier said.
The school system has a total of 390 teachers.
