19 Zachary teachers quarantined due to COVID-19; delay to school year being considered

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen teachers in the Zachary Community School District are currently quarantined due to COVID-19, the school system confirmed Thursday, Aug. 6.
Of those 19, seven of the teachers have either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.
The other 12 teachers are currently under quarantine after having had close contact with someone who has the virus, Zachary School Superintendent Scott Devillier said. The school system has a total of 390 teachers.
The school system is currently scheduled to start classes Monday, Aug. 10. The system has called a special school board meeting Thursday night to discuss possible changes to the school calendar. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center.
Devillier says a delay to the school year is among the options he expects to discuss at the meeting.
Other neighboring school systems are also dealing with illnesses tied the coronavirus outbreak. A spokeswoman for Livingston Parish Public Schools declined to disclose how many teachers in that district are under a COVID-19 quarantine, but said the number was “negligible.”
“All teaching positions in Livingston Parish Public Schools are filled for the start of the school year,” spokeswoman, Delia Taylor, said Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Ascension Parish Schools also declined to provide an exact number.
“We cannot give out any information specific to an employee’s health,” Ascension Schools spokeswoman, Jackie Tisdell, said. The district disclosed on July 29 that an “individual” at Dutchtown High School tested positive for the virus, but did not provide any more details.
