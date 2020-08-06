3 separate Baton Rouge shootings leave 2 injured, 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to three separate shootings Thursday night (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge.
A man was shot after an altercation in the 6600 block of Harry Drive. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said BRPD spokesman, Cpl. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
In a second shooting, another man was shot in the midsection in the 700 block of Harvey Drive around 6:20 p.m. He was also transported to the hospital.
And in a third shooting, one man was killed on La Annie Drive. No other details about that shooting are currently available.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.