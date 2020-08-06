Thursday, August 6: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, August 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 127,246 positive cases - increase of 1,345 cases
- 4,028 deaths - 50 new deaths
- 1,457 patients in the hospital - decrease of 14 patients
- 215 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 30, 2020 and August 6, 2020.
94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
31% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Wednesday, Aug. 5, 15,105 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,484,972.
