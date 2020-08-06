Testing, masks, headline Tulane training camp

“Sometimes I feel like I’m the head coach of mask wearing here at Tulane. I’ve been after the guys. They’ve done a super job. We’ve tested our squad nearing 2,000. Players, trainers, managers, coaches, everybody. We’ve done unbelievable well. Credit to the athletic department and the culture that we have within our football program. We just got to stay after it every day,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.