Testing, masks, headline Tulane training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane training camp 2020 is in full swing. The Wave’s main focus this summer, continue building a winning program, and wear those masks.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m the head coach of mask wearing here at Tulane. I’ve been after the guys. They’ve done a super job. We’ve tested our squad nearing 2,000. Players, trainers, managers, coaches, everybody. We’ve done unbelievable well. Credit to the athletic department and the culture that we have within our football program. We just got to stay after it every day,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.
The AAC announced this week all members will play eight conference games, and up to four non-conference matchups. Which means for the Wave, their game with Southeastern Louisiana is still a go on September 3rd.
“I don’t think we’ve thought about being the first to play. I think it’s more the department is finally off it’s back, we have an opportunity to play. This as a university, their peers got shut down for the spring. It’s finally a chance to get back to normal,” said Wave AD Troy Dannen.
If the Wave and Lions do meet up, the prospect of fans in the stands doesn’t look likely.
“I don’t anticipate fans at any games this year right now at home. The plan is to announce 10 days in front of every home game whether we will to what degree we’re allowed to have fans, and again that’s tied directly to the city’s restrictions,” said Dannen.
