Saints LB Kaden Elliss & LS Zach Wood put on Covid 19/reserve list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis and long snapper Zach Wood have been placed on the Covid 19/reserve list. The list is for players who’ve either tested postive for the coronavirus or have come in close contact with an infected person.
Elliss is going into his second season with the Saints. Wood signed a four-year contract with the team this offseason.
Elliss and Wood are the first two Saints players to be placed on the Covid 19/reserve list. For either of them to return, they would need two consecutive negative tests.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.