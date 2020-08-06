More federal medical help headed to BRG in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eleven more people are joining the 33-person critical care team at Baton Rouge General Mid City to help with the recent influx of COVID-19 patients.
BRG officials say the new team deployed from the National Disaster Medicine System (NDMS) and is made up of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and patient care assistants.
“Our staff is our most valuable resource, and we have been pushed to the limit with the most recent surge of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care,” said Dr. Venkat Banda, medical director at BRG Mid City. “Having additional boots on the ground means our team can care for more patients in Baton Rouge, and we are grateful for their help.”
This new team from NDMS joins health professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service, who arrived in Baton Rouge towards the end of July.
