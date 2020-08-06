Mediterranean Orzo Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The literal Italian translation for “orzo” is “barley,” but orzo pasta is rice-shaped pasta traditionally used in soups. This cold pasta salad combines orzo with marinated artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and mixed olives to create a great-tasting dish straight from the Greek isles.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1½ cups uncooked orzo pasta
1 cucumber
1 (12-ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, sliced and marinade reserved
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
1 red onion, halved, peeled and thinly sliced
8 ounces marinated Feta cheese, diced
1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
1 cup Italian olive salad, with liquid
¼ cup chopped parsley
1 tsp chopped oregano
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2 prosciutto slices, (¼-inch) diced
Method:
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta and cook 8–10 minutes or until al dente.
Peel cucumber, slice in half lengthwise, seed, and slice each half.
When orzo is cooked, cool under cold running water, drain, and place in a large bowl.
Fold in sliced cucumber, artichoke hearts with marinade, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, feta with marinade, olives, olive salad with liquid, parsley, and oregano, then mix well.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Chill at least 1 hour.
Serve in a large chilled bowl garnished with prosciutto.
