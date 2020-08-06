LSU sends letter out to students ahead of fall campus reopening

We’re taking many precautions as well as enacting new policies and procedures to ensure you remain safe and healthy during the fall semester, but we know this pandemic isn’t going away any time soon. We also know that physical distancing and taking other health precautions can be inconvenient. But it’s vital that we all do our part—together—to protect one another from COVID-19 and ensure that we’re able to participate in a physical learning environment that is safe for everyone. Remember: your adherence to university, CDC, and state guidelines doesn’t just protect you, it protects everyone around you as well.