LSU football ranked No. 5 in Preseason Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first major preseason poll arrived Thursday, August 6, and LSU football is ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll Top 25.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has 6 teams ranked in the top 15.
Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia are ranked ahead of the Tigers.
2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Clemson (38), 1589
2, Ohio State (17), 1555
3, Alabama (4), 1495
4, Georgia, 1345
5, LSU (6), 1330
6, Oklahoma, 1315
7, Penn State, 1199
8, Florida, 1176
9, Oregon, 1164
10, Notre Dame, 1012
11, Auburn, 898
12, Wisconsin, 887
13, Texas A&M, 807
14, Texas, 703
15, Michigan, 687
16, Oklahoma State, 524
17, Southern California, 521
18, Minnesota, 494
19, North Carolina, 415
20, Utah, 241
21, Central Florida, 232
22, Cincinnati, 229
23, Iowa, 204
24, Virginia Tech, 143
25, Iowa State, 135
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.